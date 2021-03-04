  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala Election 2021: E Sreedharan declared BJP candidate for post of Chief Minister

March 4, 2021 3:34 PM

Kerala Election 2021: E Sreedharan had said that if the saffron party comes to power in Kerala, he will accept the chief minister's post if the party wants him to take the responsibility.

E Sreedharan was formally inducted into the BJP on February 26.

Kerala Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opened its cards ahead of Kerala Assembly Election 2021. The BJP, which has been conservative in projecting a chief ministerial candidate for the state where it’s not in power, has acted contrary to its nature in Kerala. State BJP chief K Surendran has said that E Sreedharan will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the state. Known as ‘Metro Man’, E Sreedharan recently joined the saffron party.

if the saffron party comes to power in Kerala, he will accept the chief minister's post if the party wants him to take the responsibility.

Earlier yesterday, the Kerala BJP announced a 16-member election committee for the state which included Sreedharan as one of the members. According to the party statement, the decision had the approval of the party’s national president JP Nadda. Other members of the committee were K Surendran, Union minister V Muraleedharan, party’s national vice president AP Abdullakutty, former state party presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, CK Padmanabhan, PK Krishnadas and state general secretaries MT Ramesh.

The 88-year-old retired engineer, famous as the man behind the Delhi Metro, was formally inducted into the saffron party on February 26. E Sreedharan had joined the party at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh and state BJP chief K Surendran.

Voting for the 140-member assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The BJP currently has just one MLA in the House.

