Kerala Election 2021: Congress led UDF releases manifesto; promises 5 lakh homes, age relaxation in government jobs

Kerala Election 2021: The UDF has assured a two years age relaxation for mothers appearing for examinations for government jobs.
Kerala Election 2021: The ruling LDF had also announced pension for homemakers and had hiked the social security pension to Rs 2,500 from the present Rs 1600.
Kerala Election 2021: The Opposition Congress led UDF today released a”People’s Manifesto” for the April 6 assembly polls, promising Rs 2000 monthlypension to homemakers, Five kg free rice to all white card holders and five lakh homes to the poor.
A special law to protect the traditions of the Sabarimala lord Ayyappa temple and a Peace and Harmony department on the model of Rajasthan,has also been promised by the UDF.