Kerala Education Minister K T Jaleel resigns after Lokayukta report indicts him for abuse of power

According to reports, KT Jaleel sent his resignation to the CM which has been forwarded to the Governor.

Kerala Higher Education minister K T Jaleel today resigned from the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet following a report by the state Lokayukta which found that he had abused his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for a relative. According to reports, KT Jaleel sent his resignation to the CM which has been forwarded to the Governor.

The Lokayukta verdict came after a complaint was filed by a Muslim Youth League leader in November 2018, alleging that Adeeb, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting the law and procedures. Adeeb was the manager of a private bank when the appointment was made.

KT Jaleel yesterday moved the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the Lokayukta order. A division bench of the Lokayukta had on Friday submitted the report indicting Jaleel to the Chief Minister and had said the minister should not continue in the post. The bench had held that the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism against the minister was proven.

Pinarayi Vijayan and KT Jaleel were under pressure from the opposition which did not lose the opportunity to corner the LDF government over various issues including the multi-crore SNC Lavalin Scam. Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala yesterday said that CM Pinarayi Vijayan who is also an accused in the Lavlin case may go to any extent to protect any corrupt individual.

Ramesh Chennithala said that the spirit of E K Nayanar who brought the Lokayukta law will never forgive Pinarayi Vijayan as he is not asking Jaleel to resign. He said that though it is impossible to file an appeal against the verdict of Lokayukta, the minister has approached the court against it.