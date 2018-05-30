Kerala does what others deny! Know how Modi government reacted on state’s move to reduce fuel price

The Centre has been urging states to reduces taxes on the fuels at their level to control prices. (Reuters)

Amid soaring fuel prices, Kerala on Wednesday led by example. The Left-front ruled state decided to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1 per litre from June by slashing its sales tax. Chief Minister Pinary Vijayan-led kerala Cabinet took a decision in this regard in a meeting today. The decision will come into effect from Friday and result in a loss of Rs 509 crore per year to the state exchequer, Vijayan told reporters. The state’s decision comes even as it is facing several financial difficulties.

The Centre has been urging states to reduces taxes on the fuels at their level to control prices. On Wednesday, when Kerala became the first state to do so, the Centre hoped other states will also follow suit.

“I welcome it. One must also note that Kerala is one of the highest tax collecting states & when we appealed (for fuel price cut), their Finance Minister gave negative statement,but now they took responsibility, I thank them for it,” Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI.

“Kerala did good by reducing the price. All states, whether governed by BJP or opposition, should try to reduce fuel prices but each state has different priorities and responsibilities,” he added.

Earlier in the day, diesel and petrol prices were reduced by 1 paisa per litre each. It was the dip in prices after 16 days of relentless price hike. However, the marginal dip also had its share of excitement with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) at first announcing a dip of 60 paise — the biggest after daily revision in prices was introduced in June last year, only to retract after a couple of hours citing technical error as a reason.

This morning, Oil companies announced fall in petrol price by 60 paise to Rs 77.83 a litre and diesel by 56 paise to Rs 68.75 in the national capital. It was changed to 1 paisa a litre.

“The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today’s price,” a senior IOC was quoted as saying by PTI.

Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.42 per litre and diesel Rs 69.30. After reduction by 1 paise, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today slammed the government saying if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a “prank”, then it was “childish and in poor taste”.