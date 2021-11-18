Kerala displays ‘doorstep delivery of govt services’ at IITF

The rest of the gram panchayats are offering services through the citizen portal citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in

The Kerala government’s display of innovative doorstep delivery of government services is drawing positive response from visitors at the 40th India International Trade Fair being held at Pragati Maidan.

The stall of Kerala Panchayat Department at the fair is showcasing the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS),which offers access to doorstep delivery of government services for the citizens.

Online service delivery of panchayats was part of the 100-day action plan of the LDF government 2.0, which assumed office in May 2021.

As many as 303 gram panchayats are providing services through the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS) which can be accessed over www.erp.lsgkerala.gov.in. The ILGMS is a software-based system in which 213 services are available. The rest of the gram panchayats are offering services through the citizen portal citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in

The 213 services available on ILGMS include those related to birth, death and marriage registrations, services related to buildings, ownership and residential certificates, BPL, social security pensions, licences and permissions for industries, commercial establishments, farms and hospitals and complaints on various tax assessments.

The stall also has on display spices from Idukki and coconut oil from Chalakudy. Kerala has recently retained its top rank as the state with ‘best governance’, as per the Public Affairs Index developed by Bengaluru-based think-tank Public Affairs Centre. The index gauges growth, equity and sustainability as measured by 43 indicators.