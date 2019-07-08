Kerala: CPM MLA U Prathibha’s estranged husband found dead

Hari, a native of Thakazhi in Alappuzha, was living separately from his family.

Kerala: Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha’s husband Hari KR was found hanging at his rented house at Chungathara near Nilambur in Malappuram on Monday. He was also an overseer in the Kerala State Electricity Board. According to reports, the neighbours informed the KSEB office and the police after they did not see Hari in the morning. Later when they searched inside the house, Hari was found hanging.

Hari, a native of Thakazhi in Alappuzha, was living separately from his family. He was married to Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha in 2001 but they separated after getting a divorce last year.

Prathiba, who hails from Alappuzha, is CPI(M) MLA from Kayamkulam. She was also Alapuzha District Panchayat President and President of Thakazhy Grama Panchayat. Prathiba shot to fame after save Pampa campaign and numerous nature preservation programs mainly focused in her home district of Alappuzha.

News agency UNI citing police said that it looked Hari committed suicide. A case has been registered at Edakkara police station.