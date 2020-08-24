Kerala: Congress-led UDF moves no-confidence motion against Pinarayi Vijayan govt

Kerala: UDF moves no-confidence motion against Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Kerala’s opposition alliance United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state Legislative Assembly.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Congress MLA VD Satheeshan. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s office had been hijacked by the gold smuggling gang.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has allotted five hours for a discussion on the no-confidence motion. This is the first no-confidence motion against the four-year-old Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The Vijayan government is likely to smoothly clear the hurdle in the Assembly as it enjoys a brute majority in the 140-member House. The LDF has the support of 91 MLAs while the UDF has 43 members. The BJP and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) have one member each.

The opposition UDF and BJP have been attacking the Vijayan government over his office’s alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

Satheeshan said that CM Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues are trying to frame suspended senior IAS officer and former IT Secretary M Sivashankar in the gold smuggling case.

“While the Chief Minister was attending the press conference and saying that everything was fine with the government and was ready to face any probe, his former principal secretary was being questioned by investigating agencies for hours,” he said.

Earlier, the government had suspended Sivashankar for his alleged links with Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, the Kerala Assembly convened for a day on Monday and passed the Finance Bill 2020-21, which could not be passed after the state budget in February as the House was adjourned sine die on March 13 due to the coronavirus scare.