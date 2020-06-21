Kerala Congress chief refuses to apologise for ‘Covid queen’ remark against health minister; CM Vijayan slams him

Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the remark as “anti women”, Ramachandran refused to tender an apology, IE reported. (Credit: Indian Express)

The controversy over Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran saying that the state health minister KK Shailaja wanted to become “Covid queen” does not seem to be dying down. Even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the remark as “anti women”, Ramachandran refused to tender an apology, IE reported.

I don’t see a reason to apologise as the credit of containing Covid-19 goes to the health workers and not the Health Minister or Chief Minister, Ramachandran said on Saturday. The “Covid queen” remark was made by Ramachandran at one of the Congress rallies where he had said that it was the doctors and nurses of the state who had helped curb the spread of the Coronavirus and not the health minister or the chief minister. He had also said that the health minister and the government were trying to take the credit of controlling the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The health minister has done little for the state during the Nipah and Covid-19 outbreak, Ramachandran said. Earlier the health minister was trying to become Nipah princess and now she is trying to become Covid queen, he added. CM Vijayan whose government is winning accolades from around the world for successfully containing the outbreak Coronavirus outbreak was quick to respond to the comments of Ramachandran. Vijayan said that the Congress leader got upset when the world lauded the state and the comment reflects his peculiar mental status and anti women stance.

He further said that the opposition is worried about who is taking credit for containing the virus and said it is the people of the state who are responsible for the success of containing Covid-19 in the state. Kerala was feared to become the worst hit Covid-19 state as the initial cases were reported in the state as early asJanuary due to the return of some students from China’s Wiuhan city. However, defying all the predictions, the Kerala model of handling Covid-19 earned praise from around the country and world.