Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tables anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram | Published: December 31, 2019 11:29:33 AM

Though the one-day special session was convened to ratify the extension of the reservation for SC and ST in the Assembly and the Parliament for another decade, the resolution against CAA was also taken up in view of the widespread concerns among the public in this regard, official sources said.

Pinarayi Vijayan, anti CAA protest, Anti CAA resolution, kerala, kerala assembly, kerala against CAA, kerala rejects CAA, kerala supports CAAVijayan said the CAA was against the “secular” outlook and fabric of the country. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship. "The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution.

While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the “secular” outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship. “The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution.

In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution,” he said. Noting that the Act had triggered widespread protests among various strata of society, the Chief Minister said it had dented India’s image in front of the international community.

Vijayan also ensured the Assembly that there won’t be any detention centres in the southern state. When the session began, O Rajagopal, the lone BJP member in the Assembly, objected to the resolution stating that it was “illegal” as both Houses of the Parliament had passed the CAA Act.

The Opposition Congress-led UDF had demanded the Left government to convene a special session and pass a resolution against the CAA during an all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on December 29 to discuss the issue.

