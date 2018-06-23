Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan does a Arvind Kejriwal, protests outside Rail Bhawan in Delhi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan staged a dharna outside Rail Bhawan in Delhi, two days after he was denied an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Days after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal staged a protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence, his Kerala counterpart too joined a protest in the national capital. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan staged a dharna outside Rail Bhawan in Delhi, two days after he was denied an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister was protesting against the central government’s decision to forgo a proposal to establish a rail coach factory at Kanjikode in Palakkad district in Kerala.

Blaming the Centre for punishing the population of Kerala, Vijayan said it was because the state was being ruled by the Left Democratic Front that the Centre made the decision. The Kerala CM said that the Centre decided that a rail coach factory was not needed at Palakkad yet it agreed to open one in Haryana. He went on to say that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had recently said that his ministry had sought land for a coach factory in Uttar Pradesh. Vijayan expressed his displeasure over the fact the Centre had agreed to open new coach factories in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh but not in Kerala.

It is very rare that we see a Chief Minister staging a protest outside a ministry in Delhi. Several MPs from the state joined Vijayan in his protest against the central government including Palakkad MP MB Rajesh. The Kerala CM was to meet PM Modi to discuss issues pertaining to PDS in the state but the PMO reportedly conveyed a message that the chief minister should meet Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan instead.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went on to question the Prime Minister for denying time to his Kerala counterpart and called it “unprecedented highhandedness”. “How can a duly elected CM @vijayanpinarayi be denied time by PM. They wanted to discuss imp issue of ration concerning poor people. PM refusing to meet a CM for four times in a row! Unprecedented highhandedness. Whither federalism?” he tweeted. On Tuesday, June 19, Kejriwal had called off his nine-day long protest at the residence of L-G Anil Baijal in Delhi.