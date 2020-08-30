Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces 100-day action plan for boosting state’s socio-economic status

The Kerala government on Sunday announced a 100-day action plan for mitigating the

sufferings faced by the people due to COVID-19 pandemic and said 100 projects will be completed as part of it to boost the socio-economic status of the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the distribution of the much-lauded food kits as part of the food security programme launched by the government during the COVID-19 crisis, will continue for next four months.

This would directly benefit about 88 lakh ration cardholders in the state, he told a press conference on the eve of ‘Thiruvonam’ day.

“This 100-day action plan is the Kerala Governments Onam gift for its people. Kerala’s economic growth should not be stagnant during the COVID-19 season. We have to face new challenges as per the changing needs of the people,” he said.

The government would speed up projects which were delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am sure the 100 projects in 100 days action plan will boost the economy and society. It is a fulfilment of the promises when this government came to power and will bring relief to the common man directly,” Vijayan said.

The state government has increased the social security and welfare pensions by Rs 100 each and now will be paid monthly.

“It may be noted that since this Government came to power, it has gradually increased the pension from Rs 600 to Rs 1,300. The number of beneficiaries has also increased from

35 lakhs to 58 lakhs during this period,” Vijayan said.

As part of the 100-day action plan, the public health care system will be strengthened as the state government aims to transform the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the State into “fully equipped Family Health Centres (FHCs) with hospital facilities”.

The Chief Minister also said that in the next 100 days, 153 FHCs will be inaugurated and ten new dialysis centres, nine scanning centres, three Cath labs and two modern cancer treatment facilities will be completed.

So far, a total of 386 FHCs had been commissioned.

In the next 100 days, 153 FHCs will be inaugurated. Twenty four new buildings will be completed as part of medical college, district, general and taluk Hospitals, he said.

“The public health system will be further strengthened in the fight against COVID-19,” Vijayan said.

Since the outbreak, the state government has recruited 9,768 healthcare workers through the National Health Mission, he said adding that more staff will be added to the health system within the next 100 days.

He also said the operation of COVID first line treatment centres will be made more efficient and the number of tests increased to 50,000 per day.

As many as 49 school buildings will be inaugurated within the next 100 days and laptops will be distributed to five lakh school children, he said announcing various measures, including setting up of hi-tech computer labs in 11,400 schools.

Ten industrial training institutes (ITIs) renovated at a cost of Rs 18 crores will be inaugurated, he said.

Vijayan said buildings for 32 higher education institutions will be constructed at an investment of Rs 126 crores.

As part of the 100-day plan, the Chief Minister also announced initiatives for various sectors like agriculture, water, electricity, spots and culture, Kudumbasree, local self-governance and in traditional sectors like coir and cashew, saying the performance of the plan will be reviewed at

all levels in the coming days.

Kerala has been recording a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases for the past several days with the tally reaching 73,854 and the death toll rising to 287 as of Sunday.