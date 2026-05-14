Kerala CM Announcement 2026 Live: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday announced that the party high command has finalised its decision on Kerala’s next Chief Minister, with the name to be revealed on Thursday (May 14). This comes exactly ten days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a resounding victory in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, clinching 102 seats in the 140-member House- well above the majority mark of 71. The UDF’s triumph, powered by Congress’s 63 seats, marks a decisive rejection of the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) decade-long rule and signals a major comeback for the coalition.

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Jairam Ramesh stated, “As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of Congress has completed all discussions. The decision on who the next CM of Kerala will be announced on Thursday.” The internal consultations, held in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders, have fuelled speculation around frontrunners including Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. Results were declared on May 4, yet the CM post remained vacant, heightening suspense despite the UDF’s thumping mandate.

BJP mocks Congress confusion

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the delay, claiming the Congress is mired in confusion even after securing a full majority. “The Congress party is in complete confusion even after 9 days. Congress got a full majority in Kerala and yet there is confusion. I was even told that there will be five CMs in five years. Wherever there is CM, there is confusion. You can see the situation of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh,” he told media, dramatically using binoculars to underscore his point. As Kerala awaits today’s announcement, all eyes are on how the Congress resolves this leadership puzzle to kickstart its governance.

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