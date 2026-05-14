Kerala CM Announcement 2026 Live: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday announced that the party high command has finalised its decision on Kerala’s next Chief Minister, with the name to be revealed on Thursday (May 14). This comes exactly ten days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a resounding victory in the Kerala Assembly elections 2026, clinching 102 seats in the 140-member House- well above the majority mark of 71. The UDF’s triumph, powered by Congress’s 63 seats, marks a decisive rejection of the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) decade-long rule and signals a major comeback for the coalition.
Who are the top contenders?
Jairam Ramesh stated, “As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of Congress has completed all discussions. The decision on who the next CM of Kerala will be announced on Thursday.” The internal consultations, held in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders, have fuelled speculation around frontrunners including Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. Results were declared on May 4, yet the CM post remained vacant, heightening suspense despite the UDF’s thumping mandate.
BJP mocks Congress confusion
Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the delay, claiming the Congress is mired in confusion even after securing a full majority. “The Congress party is in complete confusion even after 9 days. Congress got a full majority in Kerala and yet there is confusion. I was even told that there will be five CMs in five years. Wherever there is CM, there is confusion. You can see the situation of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh,” he told media, dramatically using binoculars to underscore his point. As Kerala awaits today’s announcement, all eyes are on how the Congress resolves this leadership puzzle to kickstart its governance.
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Who will be Kerala CM
08:18 (IST) 14 May 2026
Kerala CM Announcement 2026 LIVE: After days of suspense, intense lobbying Congress to announce name of Kerala CM today
Congress to announce Kerala chief ministerial pick on Thursday. The Congress will announce its chief ministerial pick in Kerala on Thursday, the party said here after days of suspense, intense lobbying and marathon discussions.
08:11 (IST) 14 May 2026
Kerala CM Announcement 2026 LIVE: 'Kerala CM announcement today, no governance paralysis in state,' says IUML's Kunhalikutty
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty on Wednesday said that the decision on the next Chief Minister of Keralam is expected later in the day, amid continuing discussions within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) over government formation in the state.Speaking to reporters after the IUML leadership meeting at Panakkad, Kunhalikutty said further discussions within the alliance would take place after the Congress high command finalises its decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate.
08:04 (IST) 14 May 2026
Kerala CM Announcement 2026 LIVE: 'Congress is in complete confusion even after 9 days', says BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the delay, claiming the Congress is mired in confusion even after securing a full majority. "The Congress party is in complete confusion even after 9 days. Congress got a full majority in Kerala and yet there is confusion. I was even told that there will be five CMs in five years. Wherever there is CM, there is confusion. You can see the situation of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh," he told media, dramatically using binoculars to underscore his point. As Kerala awaits today's announcement, all eyes are on how the Congress resolves this leadership puzzle to kickstart its governance.
07:54 (IST) 14 May 2026
Kerala CM Announcement 2026 LIVE: 'Congress' high command completed all discussions', says Jairam Ramesh
Speaking to media, Jairam Ramesh said, "As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the high command of Congress has completed all discussions. The decision on who the next CM of Kerala will be announced tomorrow." The remarks come amid continued suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Kerala, ten days after the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.
07:50 (IST) 14 May 2026
Kerala CM Announcement 2026 LIVE: Congress set to unveil CM face today amid post-election suspense
Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday said that the decision on the next Chief Minister of Keralam will be announced tomorrow after the completion of internal deliberations by the party high command.The results were announced on May 4 and Congress has yet to make an announcement on the CM post.