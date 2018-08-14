Kerala Church sexual abuse case: After top court nudge, two more priests surrender before Kollam police

Kerala Church sexual abuse case: Two more Kerala priests accused of sexually abusing a married woman by using her confessional statement surrendered in Kollam on Monday.

Kerala Church sexual abuse case: Two more Kerala priests accused of sexually abusing a married woman by using her confessional statement surrendered in Kollam on Monday. According to a PTI report, Father Abraham Varghese alias Sony surrendered before a court at Thiruvalla while Father Jaise K George surrendered at the crime branch office in Kollam Monday morning. Earlier, Father Johnson V Mathew, a native of Kozhencherry, was arrested from his residence; and Father Job Mathew had surrendered to police in Kollam.

On Monday, the Supreme Court cancelled the interim protection of Father Varghese and Father George from arrest and asked them to surrender. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had said the two priests were at liberty to seek regular bail once they surrendered. Both of them had moved the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail after their plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court on July 11.

All the four priests from the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church were accused of sexually abusing a 34-year-old married woman by using her confessional statement. The woman’s husband had accused them of using her confessional statement to blackmail and sexually abuse her. A case was registered against them on July 2 after the woman gave her statement to the police. She accused them of sexually assaulting her on many occasions.

As per an Indian Express report, the National Commission for Women (NCW) in July submitted a report on the sex scandals in churches in Kerala and recommended that the government intervene to abolish the practice of confession in churches as “they come in the way of security and safety of women.” The NCW recommended a probe by a central agency go deep into the matter and see how many churches are involved in these incidents. Apart from the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church case, the Bishop of Jalandhar is also accused of raping a nun in Kottayam district of Kerala on several occasions between 2014 and 2016. The nun filed a complaint with the police on June 27.