After days of intense discussions within the ruling alliance, the UDF government has finalised the portfolio allocation for its 21-member Cabinet in Kerala, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan retaining key departments including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given the crucial Home and Vigilance portfolios, while IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty will handle Industries and Information Technology.

The delay in portfolio allocation came amid internal negotiations within the Congress and the IUML over key departments, coalition demands and representation of communities in the Cabinet.

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Who gets what in VD Satheesan’s Cabinet

V D Satheesan

Chief Minister Satheesan has kept majority of the departments with him. These include the crucial Finance, National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax, Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Stamps and Stamp Duties departments. Ports, Law, Planning and Economic Affairs, General Administration, All India Services, Science and Technology, Pollution Control, Scientific Institutes, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Election, Integration, Sainik Welfare, Distress Relief, State Hospitality, Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice, Airports, Metro Rail, Inter-State River Waters, Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, Information and Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Welfare of Minorities, all important policy matters and subjects not mentioned elsewhere are also with him.

Ramesh Chennithala – Home, Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Coir.

Other ministers and portfolios

A P Anil Kumar – Land and Revenue, Survey and Land Records, Land Reforms.

Sunny Joseph – Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs.

K Muraleedharan – Health, Devaswoms, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, Ayush, Drug Control and Food Safety.

P K Kunhalikutty – Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining and Geology, Handlooms and Textiles.

Mons Joseph – Irrigation, CADA, Groundwater Department, Water Supply and Sanitation, Housing.

Shibu Baby John- Forests, Wildlife Protection and Skill Development.

Anoop Jacob- Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology.

C P John – Transport, Motor Vehicles and Water Transport

O J Janeesh – Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoo, Museum, Registration, Archaeology and Archives.

N Samsudheen– General Education, Literacy Movement, Hajj, Wakf and Minority Development.

P C Vishnunadh – Tourism, Culture, KSFDC, Chalachithra Academy and Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board.

Roji M John – Higher Education, Technical Education, Universities, Entrance Examination, National Cadet Corps and ASAP.

Bindhu Krishna – Labour, Dairy Development and Milk Co-operatives, Women and Child Care.

M Liju – Cooperation and Excise.

K M Shaji – Panchayat, Municipality, Corporation, Town Planning, Rural Development, Regional Development Authorities and KILA.

P K Basheer – Public Works Department.

V E Abdul Gafoor – Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Social Justice.

T Siddique – Agriculture, Soil Survey and Soil Conservation, Kerala Agricultural University and Warehousing Corporation.

K A Thulasi – Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.