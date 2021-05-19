Kerala Cabinet Ministers List 2021: Here are likely portfolios of Pinarayi Vijayan’s ministers

Pinarayi Vijayan has offered the new Kerala Congress a ministerial post and chief whip position.

The stage is all set for the swearing-in ceremony of the LDF government in Kerala for the second consecutive term. While the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF has already announced the names of ministers, political circles are abuzz with speculations over the allocation of ministries after the exclusion of popular health minister KK Shailaja. While the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the central stadium at 3 pm in the presence of 500 people, people are keeping a close watch on the portfolio allocation. This time, Vijayan has included his son-in-law Muhammad Riyas in his cabinet. Apart from Riyas, other members are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, Saji Cheriyan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, V Sivankutty, Dr R Bindhu, Veena George and Abdul Rahman.

If regional news reports are to be believed, Vijayan has decided to appoint Chelakkara MLA K Radhakrishnan as the minister for Devaswom. He may also get the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Department. K Radhakrishnan was the minister for SC/ST development in the EK Nayanar cabinet in 1996.

After the outrage over the exclusion of KK Shailaja, various reports claimed that the Health portfolio may be given to a woman minister again. There are two women ministers in Pinarayi Vijayan’s new cabinet – Dr R Bindhu and Veena George. Since R Bindhu is likely to be made Minister for Higher Education, reports suggest that journalist turned politician Veena George will be the new health minister.

The LDF is also looking at the possible successors of ministers Thomas Isaac and K Sudhakaran.

Also Read: Kerala Minister list 2021: Check full list of cabinet ministers and their portfolios

Pinarayi Vijayan has offered the new Kerala Congress a ministerial post and chief whip position. Kerala Congress chairman Jose K Mani had announced that Roshi Augustine will be the ministerial candidate from the party. According to reports, Augustine will be in charge of the water resources department.

P Rajeev is likely to get Industries department while MV Govindan could be in-charge of the Local Self Government department. Saji Cherian may be given the fisheries ministry while CPI’s woman minister J Chinchurani is likely to get Legal Metrology, Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry.

Muhammad Riyas is likely to get the Tourism and Youth Welfare department while V Abdul Rahman may be appointed as the minister of the Minority department.