Kerala byelection result: Congress serves Pinarayi Vijayan govt a crushing defeat, retains Thrikkakara seat by historic margin

In a huge blow to the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, the opposition Congress-UDF front has retained the Thrikkakara seat after registering a historic win against the ruling party. Uma Thomas emerged victorious in the Thrikkakara Assembly by-election after defeating Left candidate Jo Joseph by a massive margin of 25,000 votes.

Despite the CPI(M) going to the polls with all its might with the campaigning being led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Left front failed to impress, and called the loss in the heart of Kochi “unexpected” and shocking.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of legislator PT Thomas late last year.

Uma, the widow of the late PT Thomas, garnered over 72,000 votes while Joseph stood at a distant second with only 47,000 votes. There were no jitters along the way as Uma maintained a comfortable lead throughout the 12 rounds of counting.

Thrikkakara, an important constituency housing key seats in the Kochi Municipal Corporation, has always been a Congress stronghold. However the Left Front left no stone unturned as they sent their top leaders and ministers for campaigning in the month leading to the bypoll.

Apart from CM Vijayan, all the ministers from his cabinet had campaigned by organising several political rallies, meetings and door-to-door campaigning. CPI(M)’s major pitch was the construction of a semi-high speed rail corridor, a move criticised by the UDF-Congress. The CPI(M) had turned it into a ‘pro-development vs anti-development’ battle.

In what was believed to be a referendum on the Vijayan-led government, the bypoll results came as a much-needed win to Congress, which had suffered a humiliating loss to the Left in the Assembly elections over a year back.

The results also show that the minority vote base, mainly of Christians, is still intact for the Congress despite the exit of many big Christian names including former Union minister KV Thomas. The senior Congress leader was expelled from the party after he had shared a stage with leaders belonging to the opposition LDF at an election convention.