Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday presented a revised Budget for the state; the United Democratic Front (UDF) government’s first financial blueprint for the next five years. Among other announcements, the Budget placed “Generation Z” at the centre of its vision for a knowledge-driven economy. CM Satheesan, who also holds the state’s finance portfolio, unveiled a series of higher education and skills initiatives in the revised Budget for 2026-27.

The package is aimed at making Kerala a global knowledge hub. It also seeks to reduce the outflow of students and skilled youth to other states and countries.

Initiatives for Gen Z in Kerala Budget 2026-27

Satheesan proposed two flagship initiatives in the revised Budget. The first is the Kerala Knowledge Valley, a planned world-class higher education hub. The second is the Global Job Watch Tower, a state-level mission to track future skills and employment trends.

The Kerala Knowledge Valley will combine advanced academic programmes, research parks and centres of excellence. The government plans to attract Indian and international universities through a dedicated legislative framework. Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the project.

A separate ₹50-crore programme will target Generation Z. “Born and raised in the digital age, technology is an integral part of their lives. Gen-Z is the fastest demographic to adopt and utilize breakthroughs in fields such as AI, Robotics, Data Science, IoT and VR,” the Budget stated.

The targeted program is aimed at connecting young talent with startups, research institutions and innovation centres. The Budget also mentioned responsible technology use, privacy safeguards and cybersecurity as part of this initiative. An amount of ₹50 crore is allocated for this purpose.

Moreover, in a bid to engage Generation Z while preserving Kerala’s cultural heritage, the UDF government also announced a ₹50-crore Cultural Park in Kozhikode. Besides dedicated spaces for traditional art forms such as Kathakali, Theyyam and Oppana, the park will provide facilities for screening short films and documentaries by Gen Z creators and hosting contemporary dance and music performances.

Building a knowledge economy

The Kerala government announced to establish a Global Job Watch Tower and allocated ₹2 crore to it in the preliminary phase. The Global Job Watch Tower will monitor domestic and international job markets, identify future skill requirements and will provide inputs for curriculum revision and workforce planning.

The mission will cover sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, the green economy, logistics, tourism and international labour markets.

The Budget further allocated ₹50 crore for the Wayanad Tribal University and Indigenous Knowledge Zone. This institution will focus on indigenous studies, tribal entrepreneurship, biodiversity conservation, climate resilience and skill development. It will aim to integrate education with livelihoods, technology and social development.

Moreover, a Kerala School of Planning, Architecture and Design will be established under a public-private partnership model. The Budget has provided an initial allocation of ₹2 crore for this institution. It will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in architecture and design. It will also offer advanced courses in urban planning, along with research opportunities.