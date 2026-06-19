Kerala Budget 2026 LIVE: The stage is all set for the final presentation of Kerala’s first Budget under the United Democratic Front (UDF) government today, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan—who also holds the Finance portfolio—expected to lay out his administration’s priorities while steering Kerala through what he has called one of the state’s most difficult fiscal situations.

The Budget comes nearly two weeks after the government tabled a white paper on Kerala’s finances, describing a grim landscape of mounting debt, unpaid liabilities and shrinking fiscal space. In this backdrop, CM Satheesan has repeatedly said the administration must identify fresh resources to meet its promises despite severe constraints. All eyes will be on whether the Budget incorporates any of the five ‘Indira Guarantees’ the UDF promised during the Assembly election campaign, especially as the government has already begun implementing one promise—free bus travel for women in its initial phase.

CM Satheesan has signalled that the Budget will reflect the ‘new govt’s vision’ even as the administration struggles to find money to execute its development agenda. Speaking ahead of the Budget on June 17, he said he was preparing it “under severe financial constraints” and that it would require arranging an additional Rs 20,500 crore to implement a plan worth around Rs 35,000 crore that was presented by the previous Left government in January 2026. Describing the challenge as “almost a miracle,” he said, “I have the impossible task of pulling off a miracle,” adding that resources would have to be mobilised on a significant scale if planned development projects were to proceed.

“My task is to somehow generate the remaining resources needed. Unless we can raise that amount, we will not be able to implement this year’s planned projects,” Satheesan said, stressing that the Budget is a “revised budget” meant to work within “realities.” He also made it clear the Budget would reflect UDF priorities, stating, “We have a clear approach and our government has a development perspective, policy orientation and vision that differ from those of the previous govt. The budget will reflect those priorities.”

‘Indira guarantees’ in focus along with welfare commitments

The UDF’s remaining guarantees are expected to drive a major part of the Budget’s political and financial scrutiny. These include a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for college-going girl students, along with health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per family under the proposed Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme. The guarantees also feature interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for young entrepreneurs and small businesses, aiming to promote self-employment.

Another key promise associated with the campaign—announced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi—centres on raising the social welfare pension to Rs 3,000 a month. With the state facing a narrow margin for new spending, observers will watch closely to see whether these welfare measures appear in full, phased out, or redesigned to fit the projected fiscal limits.

White paper warnings and Opposition pushback

The government’s case for fiscal caution is reinforced by the white paper’s assessment, which highlights outstanding liabilities of more than Rs 5 lakh crore and pending payments nearing Rs 49,000 crore. It also argues that essential expenditures—such as salaries, pensions and interest payments—consume the bulk of government revenues, leaving limited scope for additional investment in infrastructure and development.

A key issue likely to feature in the Budget is the future of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), with the white paper claiming the institution requires major restructuring due to loan liabilities of around Rs 21,000 crore and another Rs 35,000 crore worth of projects waiting for funding.

However, the opposition CPI-M has challenged the government’s financial interpretation as former finance minister KN Balagopal argued that Kerala’s finances remain “fundamentally strong” and maintained that there is no need to curtail welfare or development schemes. He urged the government to press the Centre for the release of the revenue deficit grant rather than scale back public spending. With the UDF balancing a welfare-first agenda and a development vision against a backdrop of tightening resources, today’s Budget is set to become a decisive test of how far fiscal discipline can coexist with the UDF’s election commitments.

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Kerala Budget 2026