Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Friday (June 19) presented the revised state Budget for 2026-27, unveiling a package of tax relief measures, vehicle-tax changes to promote electric mobility, targeted support for Gen‑Z startups and some interesting initiatives for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The package aims to ease the tax burden on households and businesses, mobilise revenue through one‑time settlements, and accelerate the state’s technology and innovation agenda.

Tax reliefs, amnesty schemes and revenue picture

CM Satheesan announced several taxpayer concessions and amnesty schemes designed to clear long-pending dues and provide relief to small taxpayers. The revised Budget estimates revenue receipts at Rs 1,69,646.37 crore against revenue expenditure of Rs 2,05,001.67 crore, leaving a revenue deficit of Rs 35,355.30 crore. Capital expenditure (net) is estimated at Rs 19,651.41 crore, public debt (net) at Rs 52,364.13 crore, and an overall deficit of Rs 41.23 crore. Additional expenditure of Rs 1,080.95 crore brings the cumulative deficit to Rs 1,504.63 crore for the year.

On tax reliefs and amnesty schemes, the Chief Minister said these steps would “ease the burden on taxpayers and help businesses clear pendency while improving revenue mobilisation.”

Here are some key measures:



Flood Cess Arrears Settlement Scheme, 2026: Taxpayers who clear the principal outstanding amount of the 1% Flood Cess (levied on B2C supplies between 1 Aug 2019 and 31 Jul 2021) will receive a full waiver of interest and penalties. Last date for settlement: 31 March 2027.

Small Arrear Waiver Scheme, 2026: Arrears under pre‑GST laws between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh relating to assessment orders up to 2017‑18 will be fully waived, including interest and penalties. Exemption excludes arrears tied to liquor sales under the Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963.

One‑Time Settlement for undervaluation cases: The Registration Department will move to resolve 1,46,355 undervaluation cases (approx. Rs 703 crore deficit stamp duty). Additional stamp duty will be waived for cases up to 31 Mar 2010 where final order amounts are under Rs 10,000; unresolved deficit stamp duty after appellate remedies will attract interest at 1% per month until payment.

Vehicle taxes and incentives for Electric Vehicle



The Budget revises motor vehicle taxes to support public transport and encourage electric vehicles while also tightening some high-end EV slabs.

Electric vehicles: Road tax for EVs priced up to Rs 10 lakh is reduced from 5% to 3%; vehicles priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh are taxed at 5% (down from 8%). EVs above Rs 40 lakh will face an increased tax of 15% (up from 10%). Other slabs remain unchanged.

All India Tourist Permit (AITP) buses: Quarterly tax per seat cut from Rs 2,000 to Rs 900; per sleeper reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,500 to encourage AITP registrations in Kerala.

Trailers: The additional tax slab for vehicles over 20,000 kg removed; these will now fall under the same structure as trailers over 15,000 kg.

Differently‑abled concessions: Motor vehicle tax exemption threshold for differently‑abled persons raised from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

E‑challan Amnesty: Citizens can settle pending traffic challans by paying 50% of the challan amount.

Revenue measures for liquor and stamp duty



Liquor taxation: Fresh sales tax slabs under the Kerala General Sales Tax Act: beverages with 0.5–10% alcohol by volume (v/v) taxed at 120%; beverages over 10% up to 20% v/v taxed at 175%.

Concessional stamp duty: Existing 4% concessional stamp duty for eligible flats/apartments extended to K‑RERA‑registered villas that meet prescribed standards.

Knowledge valley, higher education and Gen‑Z startups



The Budget sets out an ambitious higher‑education push to position Kerala as a global education hub under the “Knowledge Valley” plan. Special legislation and Private University Bill amendments will be enacted to attract foreign universities and collaborations; Rs 100 crore allocated for the initiative.

A special data‑driven “Invest Kerala” cell and an Investment Advisory Council will be created to draw investors and spur industrial growth. The government will launch 10,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state and set up a Global Job Watch Tower to improve employment and labour‑market planning.

On technology and Gen‑Z initiatives, Satheesan said, “Malayalam must not be left behind in the era of Artificial Intelligence,” and described Gen‑Z as “an important driving force of the future economy and industries.”

Kerala Budget 2026-27 | Key Takeaways Kerala Budget 2026-27: Land Reforms 2.0, EV Tax Cuts & Rs 50 Cr Gen-Z Fund CM VD Satheesan presents revised budget with tax relief, EV incentives, tech push and maritime ambitions Fiscal Snapshot Tax Relief EV & Transport Tech & Startups Big Allocations Revenue Picture — 2026-27 Revised Estimates Rs 1,69,646 Revenue Receipts (Rs Cr) Rs 2,05,001 Revenue Expenditure (Rs Cr) Rs 35,355 Revenue Deficit (Rs Cr) Rs 19,651 Capital Expenditure Net (Rs Cr) Debt & Deficit Rs 52,364 Public Debt Net (Rs Cr) Rs 41.23 Overall Deficit (Rs Cr) Rs 1,504 Cumulative Deficit (Rs Cr) Amnesty & Waiver Schemes 1 Flood Cess Arrears Settlement Scheme 2026 Clear principal of 1% Flood Cess (Aug 2019–Jul 2021) and get full waiver of interest and penalties. Deadline: 31 March 2027. 2 Small Arrear Waiver Scheme 2026 Pre-GST arrears of Rs 50,000–Rs 2 lakh (assessment orders up to 2017-18) fully waived including interest and penalties. Excludes liquor-related arrears. 3 One-Time Settlement — Undervaluation Cases 1,46,355 undervaluation cases (~Rs 703 Cr deficit stamp duty) to be resolved. Cases up to 31 Mar 2010 under Rs 10,000 get additional stamp duty waived. 4 E-Challan Amnesty Citizens can settle all pending traffic challans by paying just 50% of the challan amount. New Liquor Tax Slabs Fresh sales tax structure under Kerala GST Act Beverages with 0.5–10% alcohol (v/v): taxed at 120% | Beverages over 10% up to 20% (v/v): taxed at 175% Electric Vehicle Road Tax Revisions EV Price Slab Old Tax New Tax Change Up to Rs 10 lakh 5% 3% Reduced Rs 15–20 lakh 8% 5% Reduced Above Rs 40 lakh 10% 15% Increased Differently-abled exemption Up to Rs 7L Up to Rs 15L Raised AITP Bus & Other Transport Category Old Tax New Tax Change AITP Bus — Per Seat (Qtrly) Rs 2,000 Rs 900 –55% AITP Bus — Per Sleeper (Qtrly) Rs 3,000 Rs 1,500 –50% Rubber MSP Rs 200/kg Rs 250/kg +25% Gen-Z & AI Initiatives 1 Gen-Z Startup Fund — Rs 50 crore Dedicated fund to support Generation-Z startups, innovation hubs and research centres focused on AI, robotics, data science, IoT and VR. 2 Malayalam AI Initiative — Rs 10 crore Build an open Malayalam dataset and promote indigenous AI models. Kerala has already created a dedicated AI ministry to lead this push. 3 Space Sector Startups — Rs 5 crore Allocated to back private space startups and support Kerala’s emerging space technology ecosystem. 4 Mission Geo Keralam KSREC transformed into Kerala Geospatial Intelligence Platform (KGIS). AI and real-time analytics to power spatial governance across all departments. Knowledge Valley Rs 100 crore to position Kerala as a global education hub Special legislation and Private University Bill amendments to attract foreign universities. An “Invest Kerala” cell and Investment Advisory Council will be set up to draw investors. 10,000 MSMEs to be launched statewide. Cyberpark Upgrade Kozhikode Cyberpark elevated to Infopark/Technopark level Plans to bring Kozhikode Cyberpark on par with Infopark Kochi and Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, decentralising tech growth beyond the state capital. Infrastructure & Maritime Mission Samudra — Phase 1 5-yr port-led economy plan, 600-km coastline Rs 50 Cr Aviation Logistics Hub Centred on Kerala’s four airports Rs 200 Cr Light Metro — TVM & Kozhikode Preliminary work allocation Rs 20 Cr Education, Culture & Sports Knowledge Valley Initiative Foreign university partnerships Rs 100 Cr JC Daniel Film City, Kochi Chitranagaram International Film City Rs 100 Cr Malabar Football Stadium Vision 2036 — Olympics athlete pipeline Rs 50 Cr MT Vasudevan Nair Cultural Park Kozhikode Rs 50 Cr Wayanad Tribal University Higher education for tribal communities Rs 50 Cr Welfare & Social Schemes Indira Free Travel Scheme Free KSRTC travel for women Rs 600 Cr Indira Insurance Guarantee Rs 25 lakh cover per family Rs 10 Cr Gen-Z Startup Fund AI, robotics, IoT, VR innovation hubs Rs 50 Cr Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML The HTML and CSS have been copied; you can paste them into the FE CMS.

Gen‑Z and AI focus:



Gen‑Z startup fund: Rs 50 crore dedicated to support Generation‑Z startups, innovation hubs and research centres, aimed at leveraging youth expertise in AI, robotics, data science, IoT and VR.

Malayalam AI initiative: Rs 10 crore allocated to build an open Malayalam dataset and promote indigenous AI models, part of wider efforts after Kerala created a dedicated AI ministry. Satheesan emphasised that “Malayalam must not be left behind in the era of Artificial Intelligence.”

Mission Geo Keralam and geospatial governance



Under ‘Mission Geo Keralam,’ the state will mainstream spatial governance by transforming the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) into the Kerala Geospatial Intelligence Platform (KGIS). The project will use AI and real‑time analytics for governance, create a corpus fund, and support geospatial decision‑making across departments.

Kerala’s financial challenges and the Budget 2026 response



Kerala is grappling with significant fiscal pressures arising from a high debt burden, rising welfare expenditure, pension liabilities and what the state government has repeatedly described as constraints on borrowing imposed under central fiscal rules. These factors have limited the state’s ability to fund large-scale development projects while continuing its extensive social welfare commitments. The new Kerala Budget, presented by CM Satheesan seeks to address these challenges by balancing revenue generation with targeted investments in growth-oriented sectors.

Measures such as introducing a new tax slab for low-alcohol beverages, rationalising certain taxes, and promoting economic activity through incentives like reduced road tax on electric vehicles aim to boost revenue and encourage sustainable development. At the same time, the budget allocates substantial funds for welfare and infrastructure initiatives, including Rs 600 crore for the Indira free travel scheme, investments in technology-driven governance and Rs 200 crore to develop the state’s aviation hub. The overall strategy reflects an effort to stimulate economic growth, attract investment, improve mobility and infrastructure, and expand the tax base while maintaining key social welfare programmes despite ongoing fiscal constraints.

Technology, research and startups



Support for space sector startups: Rs 5 crore allocated to back private space startups.

Research Park: A research park will be set up by bringing together leading research and industrial institutions.

Cyberpark Kozhikode upgrade: Plans to elevate Kozhikode Cyberpark to the level of Infopark Kochi and Technopark Thiruvananthapuram to decentralise tech growth.

Aviation, maritime and infrastructure push

Mission Samudra: A Rs 400 crore maritime initiative to transform Kerala into a port‑led economy over five years, leveraging its 600‑km coastline, ports and inland waterways. The plan includes accelerating land acquisition and connectivity projects (Balaramapuram‑Vizhinjam rail line, Vizhinjam‑Navayikulam Outer Ring Road), developing stuffing centres and dry ports, green bunkering at Vizhinjam, shipbuilding and repair hubs, and a Keralam Maritime Policy to promote port‑based industries and maritime tourism. Rs 50 crore is earmarked for the first phase. On Mission Samudra, the CM said the state would “transform Keralam into a major force on the global maritime map within five years.”

Aviation Logistics Hub: Rs 200 crore allocated to develop an aviation‑logistics hub centred on the state’s four airports.

Light metro: Rs 20 crore for preliminary work on light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Land reforms and industrial infrastructure



Satheesan also announced Land Reforms 2.0 — a comprehensive land management policy and a Land Bank to mobilise surplus government and PSU land. The government will review outdated statutes, expedite land‑conversion procedures for commercial projects, and introduce land‑pooling frameworks. Agencies like KINFRA and INKEL will be empowered to manage acquisition and infrastructure tasks.

Sports, culture and tourism investments



Sports: A world‑class football stadium in Malabar allocated Rs 50 crore under a Vision 2036 to nurture athletes for the 2036 Olympics; an international stadium planned at Chelad, near Kothamangalam.

Film city and cultural parks: Rs 100 crore for the JC Daniel International Film City‑Chitranagaram in Kochi, Rs 50 crore for the MT Vasudevan Nair Cultural Park in Kozhikode, and various cultural projects including a music academy in memory of ghazal singer Umbayi.

Other relevant allocations: Rs 10 crore for Thekkinkadu Maidan renovation; Rs 1 crore for the Aranmula Kannadi exhibition and training centre; Rs 1 crore for a Salim Kumar memorial; Rs 1 crore for Sree Narayana Guru cultural centre in Delhi; and support for Palliyodams and Ulloor Memorial Library.

Agriculture and social schemes

Indira guarantee: Rs 600 crore allocated for free travel on KSRTC buses for women; Rs 10 crore toward an Indira insurance guarantee providing Rs 25 lakh cover per family.

Rubber MSP: The minimum support price for rubber was raised from Rs 200 to Rs 250.

Wayanad Tribal University: Rs 50 crore allocated.

Other fiscal and administrative notes



The Budget announces administrative measures to improve revenue mobilisation and governance. These include stronger enforcement on stamp duty collections (1% monthly interest on unpaid deficit stamp duties after final orders) and expanded concessions to boost home ownership through concessional stamp duty for qualifying properties.