Kerala is dealing with increased fiscal pressures and an uncertain global remittance landscape. Now, the state government is looking beyond traditional diaspora contributions to chart its next phase of economic growth. Presenting his first Budget on Friday, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who is also State Finance Minister, introduced a series of measures aimed at strengthening welfare support for Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs).

Remembering the contribution of Kerala’s overseas community, Satheesan said remittances have long supported the state’s economy. He said the future requires a shift beyond dependence on remittances towards an investment-driven economic model. “Now we are seeking their support to turn our state into an investment economy,” he said.

Government flags remittance-related risks

The Budget acknowledges that geopolitical uncertainties, particularly conflicts in the Middle East, could affect remittance inflows and pose risks to Kerala’s financial stability. The government said diversifying diaspora engagement through investments would help reduce dependence on remittances alone.

Global Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme for returning emigrants

A comprehensive and modernised Global Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme will be launched to support returning emigrants. The initiative will focus on sustainable livelihood models, priority financial assistance and skill re-certification programmes aimed at helping returnees reintegrate into Kerala’s economy.

Pravasi Dividend Scheme to be revamped

The existing Pravasi Dividend Scheme will undergo a comprehensive restructuring and expansion to provide more attractive, reliable and secure long-term returns for diaspora investors. The government hopes the revised scheme will encourage greater participation from overseas Malayalis while ensuring better financial outcomes.

Enhanced distress relief and legal support

The Budget proposes increased allocations for emergency distress relief and legal assistance for NRIs facing employment-related disputes abroad. Measures will also be taken to streamline procedures for the repatriation of mortal remains, addressing a longstanding concern among expatriate communities.

Pravasi Investment Company to mobilise diaspora capital

A specialised Pravasi Investment Company will be established to channel overseas Malayali investments into major infrastructure projects across Kerala. The government said the vehicle will be designed to ensure safe returns for investors while supporting the state’s development priorities.

Norka Business Facilitation Centre to become single-window platform

The Norka Business Facilitation Centre will be upgraded into a single-window system offering end-to-end guidance, regulatory clearances and business support services for NRIs interested in setting up ventures in Kerala. This is aimed at reducing procedural hurdles and improving the ease of doing business for diaspora entrepreneurs.

Expansion planned for Pravasi Chitty

The KSFE Pravasi Chitty scheme will be expanded to reach newer diaspora markets across the world. Savings mobilised through the scheme will be linked to the financing of critical infrastructure projects, allowing expatriates to contribute directly to Kerala’s development agenda.

International skill training centres for global jobs

In collaboration with ASAP Kerala and NORKA, the government will establish advanced skill training centres to equip young people with expertise in emerging technologies, foreign languages and specialised caregiving skills. The centres are intended to align Kerala’s workforce with evolving international job market requirements.

Global Placement Cell for safe migration

A dedicated Global Placement Cell will be set up to create safe, legal and organised migration channels for overseas employment. The initiative aims to protect job seekers from illegal recruitment agencies and exploitation while improving access to legitimate employment opportunities abroad.

Pravasi Investment Trust Fund to support high-growth sectors

As part of its effort to transform Kerala into an investment-driven economy, the government will establish a Pravasi Investment Trust Fund. The fund will facilitate collective NRI investments in sectors such as startups, tourism, agricultural value-added enterprises, healthcare and education.

NRIs to be recognised as knowledge partners

Beyond financial contributions, the Budget envisions a larger role for overseas Malayalis as “knowledge partners” who can bring global expertise, innovation and best practices to Kerala. The government believes such collaborations can help modernise the state’s economic landscape and improve competitiveness.

Strengthening Pravasi welfare mechanisms

The Budget also proposes measures to improve the efficiency and functioning of the Pravasi Welfare Fund Board to ensure better service delivery and support for expatriate Malayalis and their families.

Overseas scholarships for students

Funds have been allocated for overseas scholarships for students from minority communities. In addition, financial assistance will be provided to support children of fishermen pursuing higher education abroad.

Online Grama Sabha participation for NRIs

To strengthen connections between expatriates and their native places, facilities will be introduced to allow NRIs to participate in Grama Sabha meetings online. The initiative is expected to enable Malayalis living abroad to contribute ideas, express opinions and take part in local development discussions regardless of where they reside.