Kerala: BJP gets ‘Metro Man’ on board, E Sreedharan to join party on February 21

February 18, 2021 12:23 PM

Today, Kerala BJP President K Surendran reportedly announced that Sreedharan will join the saffron party on Sunday, the day the BJP will launch a rath yatra — 'Vijaya Yathra'. 

Kerala Election 2021: ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 21, reported ANI. Sreedharan is credited to have successfully expanded the metro network in India. Today, Kerala BJP President K Surendran reportedly announced that Sreedharan will join the saffron party on Sunday, the day the BJP will launch a rath yatra — ‘Vijaya Yathra’.

The rath yatra will be launched from Kasaragod and will reach Thiruvananthapuram around the first week of March. This will kickstart BJP’s election campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, where it has struggled to expand its footprint.

(Story to be updated)

