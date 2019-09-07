Kerala: BJP enrolls over 10 lakh people in first phase of membership drive

In a Facebook post, BJP state chief PS Sreedharan Pillai said that a total of six lakh people have joined the party by giving ‘missed call’. (Facebook photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enrolled over 10 lakh people as members in the first phase of its membership drive in Kerala. The party has claimed that membership drive had received a good response from all communities i.e. minority, backward, Dalits and marginalised groups.

In a Facebook post, BJP state chief PS Sreedharan Pillai said that a total of six lakh people have joined the party by giving ‘missed call’. With this new membership campaign, the total number of BJP members in the state has touched 25 lakh.

Pillai also stated that among the new entrants, one lakh people had joined the saffron party on their own. They didn’t approach the local leaders or workers associated with the campaign drive exercise.

The state BJP chief claimed that more than four lakh people have become a member by filling membership forms.

Pillai further added that several prominent people including the grandson of Bafakhy Thangal has also joined the saffron party in the campaign exercise. Thangal was one of the founding leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Thangal had also served as the vice-chancellor of Calicut University.

He even claimed that several people, who had once served as an active member of the Congress and CPI(M), have joined the BJP.

The BJP leader hit out at both the alliances in the state i.e. Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF and alleged that they were trying to make political gains by instilling fear in the minds of minorities about BJP and RSS.

Launching its membership campaign from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on July 6, 2019, the BJP says it has so far enrolled about 70 million new members, taking its total base to 180 million. The saffron party has added over 58 million new members through online mode, and another 6.2 million members through offline methods. In 2016, the BJP had become the world’s largest political party taking its membership base to 110 million.