Kerala: BJP begins daylong hartal over Ayyappa devotee’s death, asks CM to relinquish Home portfolio

The BJP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district after a Sabarimala pilgrim was found dead in Nilakkal. The hartal which started from 6 am on Friday will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Groups like Hindu Aikyavedi and Sabarimala Karmasamithi have supported the hartal, reports Manorama. The saffron party has demanded that the mystery behind the death must be made clear.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Sivadasan from Sarath Bhavan, Mulambuzha in Pandalam. He was found dead in a forest near Kambathumvalavu in Plappally. The devotee had left for the temple from his residence after it was opened for the public during the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Even as the police has claimed his death to be an accident, BJP has alleged that Sivadasan was killed during police action that took place when the temple opened for public for monthly rituals. Sivadasan used to visit the temple on the first day of every Malayalam month. On October 18 too, he had left for the temple. After he failed to return, his relatives filed a missing complaint. His body was located in a forest near Kambakathumvalavu. His two-wheeler was also found nearby.

Saivadasan had also taken part in the Namajapa Yatra that was organised in Pandlam against the entry of young women inside the temple. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has demanded that CM Pinarayi Vijayan hand over the Home portfolio to somebody else Sivadasan lost his life because of the police action. He claimed that police attacked and beat him to death, the report added.