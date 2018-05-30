Kerala-based soldier dies in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus, sample sent to Pune agency

The infection is believed to have started from Kerala’s Kozikode in the country. (Reuters)

A soldier who hailed from Kerala died in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus that has already taken the lives of at least 13 persons in the southern state. The soldier Seenu Prasad, was posted at Fort William and was admitted to the hospital following his return from Kerala after a month’s holiday. The soldier’s sample has been sent to Pune’s National Institute of virology. This institute is the only agency in the country that is able to certify if it was a case of Nipah virus. Nipah virus, which infects both animals and human beings, is spread through contact.

The infection is believed to have started from Kerala’s Kozikode in the country. Dead bats were found inside an unused well in a house. Four members of the family who were staying in the residence have also died. The system of the disease includes a headache, fever, breathing trouble. drowsiness. Those with these symptoms can progress to come in one or two days, the World Health Organisation has said. It is believed that bats are main carriers of the virus. There is no is no vaccine for it yet. Even as tourists have been advised against visiting Kerala, many states have also issued advisories to stay careful against the infection.

In the meantime, a man from Kerala, who was under observation in a Goa hospital, after showing symptoms has been tested negative for the deadly disease. The man was passing through Goa in a train to Uttar Pradesh. He fell unconscious at Thivim railway station on Monday, after which he was admitted to a hospital.