Kerala Assembly session to begin from June 4

The 11th session of the Kerala Assembly will begin here tomorrow. It is the first assembly session after the much-hyped Chengannur bypoll, which the ruling CPI(M) retained with a huge majority, beating the opposition Congress and BJP. While members of CPI(M)-led LDF would come to the House with added confidence following the bypoll victory, the opposition Congress-led UDF MLAs are expected to take up a host of issues, including the recent honour killing incident and alleged police inaction over it. Newly elected MLA Saji Cheriyan, who won by 20,956 votes over his nearest rival D Vijayakumar (Congress), will be sworn in after the question hour session tomorrow. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting member K K Ramachandran Nair (CPI-M) in January this year.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said 17 ordinances would come up for consideration during the 12-day-long session. The Kerala Municipality (amendment) Bill, 2018, the Kerala Panchayat Raj (amendment) Bill, 2018, Sri Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (amendment) Bill, 2018, Kerala University (Amendment) Bill, 2018 are among the six bills that would be considered in the first two days, he said.

The discussion and voting on the supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19 would be held on June 13, Sreeramakrishnan told reporters here yesterday. As per the schedule, June 14 and 15 would be holidays and the session would conclude on June 21, he said. As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Assembly, a six month ‘festival of democracy’, comprising meetings of legislators and conferences, would be held from July, the Speaker added.