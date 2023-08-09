Kerala Assembly passes unanimous resolution to change official name of state to ‘Keralam’

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to rename the state as ‘Keralam’ in all languages.

The resolution was moved by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who urged the central government to change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’ in all languages included under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The resolution was accepted by the Congress-led UDF opposition and did not suggest any amendments or modifications to it.

CM Vijayan said that the name of the state is “Keralam” in the Malayalam language. “States were formed based on language on November 1, 1956. The need to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam-speaking communities has been strongly emerging since the time of the national freedom struggle. But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution.”

“This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution. This House also requests that our land be renamed as ‘Keralam’ in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution,” he said.