Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA

By: |
Thiruvananthapuram | Published: December 31, 2019 2:45:51 PM

The ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal's was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

Pinarayi Vijayan, CAA, NRC, kerala, kerala assembly, citizenship amendment act, citizenship lawThe house adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, amid raging countrywide protests against the legislation.

The ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution while BJP’s lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal’s was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

The house adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: Power elites stage a comeback as Uddhav Thackerey expands cabinet
2Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who signed mercy petition for Yakub Menon is now minister in Maharashtra
3Infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91 at Kota hospital as 14 more children die, BJP to send central panel