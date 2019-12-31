Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA

The ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal's was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.
The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, amid raging countrywide protests against the legislation.
The house adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
