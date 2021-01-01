Kerala Assembly passes resolution against farm laws passed by Centre

Vijayan said that the central government has introduced and passed three new laws in the Parliament at a time when the agricultural sector is facing a major crisis, and the laws will have a major impact on the agricultural sector.

Kerala assembly in a special session on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously against the three farm laws passed by the central government.

The lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal also supported the resolution which called for a withdrawal of the laws and called on the central government to address the genuine concern of the farmers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly that Kerala has spoken through its legislative assembly that it stands with the farmers.

“The country must listen to the protesting farmers. We all have a responsibility to take a stand on this matter. We must tell which side we are on. Farmers have braved extreme the cold and other hardships to join the struggle. In 35 days, 32 lives lost,” he added.

Vijayan said that the central government has introduced and passed three new laws in the Parliament at a time when the agricultural sector is facing a major crisis, and the laws will have a major impact on the agricultural sector.

“The urgency of the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states to Kerala, a consumer state, stops,” he said.

Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had been at loggerheads over the convening of the special session of the Kerala Assembly.