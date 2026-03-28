In a fresh development, a new electoral trend has taken over the ongoing campaigning efforts for the upcoming assembly elections in Indian states. Notably, in a renewed effort to connect with ‘voters’, candidates contesting elections have moved away from the decades-old campaigning mantra of speeches and rallies to casual settings that actually provide the space for a two-way conversation.

These casual settings range anywhere from morning walks, cycling tours, to ‘quick coffee chats’ at local tea shops. The trend is gaining traction in poll-bound Kerala, where candidates can be seen consciously trading their usual ‘culturally symbolic’ political attire of Dhotis for track pants and t-shirts, suggesting an attempt to appear more relatable to the people.

To see live examples of this trend, one can also look through the campaigns of candidates like Saju Paul and K M Shaji.

Recently, social media has been buzzing with videos of Saju Paul, the CPM candidate for Angamaly. In these clips, the 60-year-old former MLA is seen walking through the quiet streets of Angamaly at daybreak.

In the videos, Saju Paul can be seen exchanging his usual political garb for comfortable athletic wear, greeting fellow morning joggers with a smile, and joining groups for a quick stretch while listening to local grievances. Rather than delivering a prepared speech, he is seen taking notes on residents’ concerns regarding local infrastructure and public services.

Borrowing from the ‘Mamdani’ Playbook

While many CPM supporters praise these efforts to ‘connect with voters,’ some netizens have pointed out that these candidates seem to be taking a leaf out of Zohran Mamdani’s book.

Mamdani, who was recently elected as the Mayor of New York City in late 2025, gained global fame for a “viral electoral campaign.” His strategy focused on intimate, everyday interactions with NYC residents in subways and local diners, a style that clearly resonates with the current shift in Kerala’s political scene.

Tea Stalls and Roadside Chats

The trend isn’t limited to morning walks. In Vengara, IUML candidate K.M. Shaji is frequently spotted at local tea stalls, sipping tea and engaging in easy, unscripted conversations with locals.

Similarly, in Thrissur’s Ollur constituency, CPI candidate and state minister K. Rajan was recently seen sitting by the roadside, reading a newspaper alongside an elderly local. These moments, branded under titles like “Walk with the Candidate” or “Coffee with the Candidate,” are becoming the primary tool for direct voter engagement.

“Mornings offer the right mindset for meaningful engagement,” says K.M. Shaji. “People feel fresh, relaxed, and more open to genuine conversations. There is no rush or noise. Accessibility matters most—these informal interactions make it easier for people to approach us.”

Beyond the Rally: Useful Campaigning

Candidates are now spending more time in gymnasiums, playgrounds, railway stations, and bus stands. Saju Paul recently organised a “Coffee with Saju Paul” session at the KSRTC bus depot, where travellers shared their issues while waiting for their buses.

To ensure they stay in the voters’ minds without being intrusive, Paul has swapped large, disposable posters for utility items. He distributes pocket-sized cards and keychains featuring his contact details.

“People won’t keep posters, but they will keep something useful and handy,” Paul explains.

As the month of April approaches, voters across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, and West Bengal will prepare to cast their votes. While the traditional big-stage rallies still exist, the 2026 election may be remembered as the year the “track-suit politician” became the new face of the Indian campaign.