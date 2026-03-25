As Kerala prepares for yet another high-stakes assembly election, the political atmosphere is charged with sharp attacks,new promises, and a familiar triangular narrative.

At this juncture Congress MP Shashi Tharoor struck an important statement against the misgovernance of LDF. He told ANI, “I am very optimistic. Don’t forget that the BJP is a zero-seat party in Kerala. The real contest is between UDF and LDF. We have good and experienced candidates, as well as some fresh faces.”

He further added, Together, we are going to bring about change. People are tired of 10 years of misgovernance by the LDF, and the BJP is not the answer because they don’t have the capacity. The answer lies in overthrowing the LDF,” Tharoor said.

The shadow of the 2021 mandate

LDF enters this election with a strong historical advantage. In 2021, it secured 99 out of 140 seats, breaking a decades-old pattern and returning to power for a second consecutive term.

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That victory also made Pinarayi Vijayan the first Chief Minister in Kerala in over four decades to be re-elected after completing a full term.

Women’s representation remains a concern

Beyond governance, Tharoor also explained a persistent issue in Indian politics—low representation of women. He reiterated his long-standing support for structural reforms like the women’s reservation bill.

“I have been a strong supporter of the women’s reservation bill because in politics it has been difficult for women to get the kind of breakthrough they deserve. Even in this election, no party has given women a significant percentage of the seats. We have only 10 per cent, and the BJP has only 11-12 per cent. We need to have a reservation to give guaranteed representation,” he added.

High stakes as Kerala prepares to vote

With the Election Commission announcing a single-phase poll on April 9 and counting scheduled for May 4, all major alliances are going all out with their campaigns. LDF aims to defend its decade-long rule, while the UDF is banking on anti-incumbency and governance concerns to stage a comeback.