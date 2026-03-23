As candidates in Kerala rush to file their nomination on the last day, Indian National Congress has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the nomination of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP’s Kerala president and candidate from Nemom. The party has alleged that Chandrasekhar failed to disclose a high-value property in Bengaluru in his election affidavit.

In a post on its official X account, the Congress claimed that Chandrasekhar did not mention a 49,000 sq ft bungalow located in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The party said the property, spread across about 1.07 acres in a premium area, could be worth nearly Rs 200 crore based on prevailing land prices. “BJP candidate from Nemom constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has not disclosed his residence… a 49,000 sq.ft mansion in Koramangala,” the party said, adding that “by a fair estimate, the land value alone could be around ₹200 crore.”

Dear @Ceokerala,



BJP candidate from Nemom constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has not disclosed his residence, a 49,000 sq.ft mansion in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru, in his affidavit.



This is a 1.07 acre property in one of the most expensive locations in the country, where… pic.twitter.com/pyyzD5Sft7 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 23, 2026

The Congress also pointed out that the same Koramangala address appears in Chandrasekhar’s earlier affidavit as his residence and claimed that property tax was recently paid.

Raising questions over the declaration, the party said, “Billionaire shows zero homes? Voters deserve truth,” and alleged that he had “misled the Election Commission.”

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It has requested action under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with false affidavits.

Affidavit details

According to the affidavit filed for the election, Chandrasekhar has declared total assets of around Rs 93–94 crore. This includes movable assets such as bank deposits, investments, loans given, and jewellery worth about Rs 78.8 crore, along with immovable property valued at roughly Rs 15 crore at current market rates. The affidavit also shows liabilities of about Rs 107 crore.

Kerala’s election timeline

Kerala will go to polls on April 9, with scrutiny of nominations set to take place after the deadline. Chandrasekhar is contesting from Nemom against CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty and Congress candidate K S Sabarinadhan in a closely watched contest.The Election Commission has not yet made any public comment on the allegations.