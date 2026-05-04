Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 Early Trends: Vote counting for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026 has begun at 8 AM today across the state. The results will decide the fate of 140 constituencies and determine whether the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) returns to power for a rare third straight term, or if the Congress-led UDF stages a comeback. The BJP-led NDA is also hoping to make notable gains.

Counting begins with postal ballots, followed by EVM votes, and early trends are expected to emerge soon.

Polling was held in a single phase on April 9, with strong voter participation across the state. Kerala recorded a turnout of around 78.27%, higher than the previous election in 2021, showing strong public interest in key issues like development, welfare, unemployment, and governance, according to the Election Commission.

Women voters turned out in higher numbers than men, with participation of over 80%, while districts like Kozhikode saw some of the highest turnout figures. Voting took place smoothly across more than 30,000 polling stations.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Key contests to watch

The main contest is between three alliances. The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is aiming to continue in power. The UDF, led by the Congress, is trying to return after being in opposition, with leaders like V. D. Satheesan playing a key role. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is pushing to expand its presence in the state.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Key constituencies to watch

Several key constituencies are being closely watched. In Nemom, a high-profile contest is underway with LDF’s V. Sivankutty facing BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress candidate K.S. Sabarinadhan. In Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting from his stronghold.

Palakkad is another important seat where BJP’s Sobha Surendran is in the fray against rivals from the UDF and LDF. In Vattiyoorkavu, a triangular contest features LDF’s V.K. Prasanth, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, and BJP candidate R. Sreelekha.

Other key areas include Thrissur, Manjeshwaram, Paravur, and Peravoor, where local issues and close contests could influence the overall result.

The results will decide Kerala’s next government and could shape the state’s political direction for the next five years.