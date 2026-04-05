Political tensions grew in Manalur on Sunday after claims surfaced that around 1,500 kits were being stored to influence voters before the Assembly elections. The kits were found at a warehouse owned by Champions Enterprises in Vadanappally.

The owner of the firm, Praveen, said the items were meant to be distributed through a cultural group called Swanthanam. However, protestors questioned this explanation, saying they had no knowledge of such a programme. They alleged that the kits were prepared by the BJP as part of a plan to woo voters.

Leaders stopped by protestors, police step in

The situation became tense when BJP leaders Devan and Bhagheesh Pooradan visited Praveen’s house near the warehouse on Sunday morning. Protestors surrounded the leaders and stopped them from leaving.

Police reached the spot and asked the leaders to stay inside until things calmed down. Later, Praveen was taken into custody, and the election flying squad began an investigation into the matter.

Candidates join protest, scuffle breaks out

Leaders from both the LDF and the UDF joined the protest. LDF candidate Prof C Ravindranath and UDF candidate T N Prathapan were present at the scene.

A clash broke out between protestors, forcing the police to intervene and bring the situation under control. Prathapan later alleged that BJP workers attacked him. Police then took him into custody as well.

The UDF has submitted a complaint to the State Election Officer and the Manalur Returning Officer. They have accused the BJP of violating election rules by distributing free kits.

Separate raid uncovers unauthorised kits in Olari

In another incident on Saturday, officials seized 26 unauthorised household kits in Olari. Each kit was valued at around Rs 900.

The raid was conducted by an election flying squad led by Executive Magistrate Dr Bindu T N. It took place near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market, where the kits were reportedly being handed out in Sivaramapuram Colony.

Officials said that about 75 kits had already been distributed before the raid. The distribution was allegedly carried out on the instructions of a person named Radhakrishnan.

Police register case, investigation underway

Authorities said the incident amounts to electoral bribery under relevant laws. Since the offences are non-cognisable, officials took prior approval from a magistrate before starting legal action.

Thrissur West Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the matter.