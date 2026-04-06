The poll battles are heating up as the assembly elections approach. During a public meeting in Kerala’s Palakkad on Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused PM Narendra Modi of being controlled by US President Donald Trump. Gandhi went on and said that no uncompromised Indian PM could ink a US-India deal surrendering agriculture, energy security, data and committing to Rs 9.5 lakh crore US purchases — including allowing American farmers direct market access. He highlighted PM Modi’s alleged pledge to buy oil only with US permission, framing it as national sellout.

Scathing hits on Kerala woes and LDF arrogance

The Congress MP further highlighted crises that the state is reeling from — one in three youth unemployed, jobs tied to Left Front loyalty, surging drug use, Rs 6 lakh crore debt, crumbling healthcare and violent crackdowns on dissenters waving black flags.

“In Delhi, there is a man who thinks there is nobody who can lead India other than him, called Modi and in Kerala, there is a fellow (CM Pinarayi Vijayan) who thinks there is nobody in Kerala who can lead Kerala except him. Look at the arrogance in these people that they think that they are the only people who can lead Kerala and the country. Both of them are in partnership. They’re supporting each other…Prime Minister Modi comes here, and in every speech, he talks about God, Hinduism, and religion. But in Kerala, he does not talk about Sabarimala and the gold stolen from Sabarimala,” Gandhi said.

Women’s free bus, youth loans and Chandy health cover

Countering with a shield for tough times, Rahul Gandhi unveiled welfare schemes during the rally like free bus travel for women, Rs 1,000 monthly for college girls, hiking pensions to Rs 3,000 with a senior citizens ministry, Rs 5 lakh interest-free startup loans for youth and Rs 25 lakh household health insurance honoring Oommen Chandy. The pledges aimed at rallying United Democratic Front (UDF) voters against Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) incumbency and BJP’s inroads, positioning Congress as Kerala’s protector in the single-phase poll.

Rahul Gandhi invoked his Bharat Jodo Yatra as proof of anti-BJP resolve despite agency harassment and media blitz. “How come the BJP does not attack the Chief Minister of Kerala? How come no interrogation of him and his family? Everyone knows the CM of Kerala is corrupt. Prime Minister Modi comes here and does not talk about the Sabarimala temple or the gold theft because he wants to protect the CM,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.