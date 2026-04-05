Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow on Sunday in support of BJP candidate KP Prakash Babu in the Beypore Assembly constituency.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is confident that the BJP-led NDA will win the Kerala elections. He also accused both the LDF and UDF of “lying” about the FCRA Bill and the Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking at a rally, he said that the law giving 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was passed during the NDA government. He also mentioned the upcoming Parliament session on April 16, 17, and 18, where an amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act will be discussed. He added that Congress leaders have been invited for a meeting and hoped they “will listen” to the government.

Remarks on films and opposition

PM Modi also spoke about films like Kerala Files, Kashmir Files, and Dhurandhar, saying that opposition parties had called them false.

“The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they’re spreading lies about it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies,” he alleged.

The Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. The current assembly’s term will end on May 23.

Key alliances in the fray

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), includes parties like Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Alliance Lead Party Key Partners LDF CPI(M) Kerala Congress (M), RJD, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) UDF INC Kerala Congress, IUML NDA BJP Twenty 20 Party, BDJS, Kerala Kamaraj Congress

The United Democratic Front (UDF) includes the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, also includes some state parties such as the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.