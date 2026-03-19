Kummanam Rajasekharan, former BJP president and former Mizoram governor, will take on Health Minister and CPM candidate Veena George in the Aranmula constituency. Rajasekharan name featured in the second list of candidates released by the BJP earlier today.

Rajasekharan had earlier contested from Nemom in 2021, where the current Education Minister V Sivankutty had emerged victorious.

BJP releases second list of 39 candidates

The second list of 39 candidates released by the BJP include senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan, who will contest from Guruvayoor. The party has also fielded K Ranjith from Dharmadom, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting.

Former CPI MLA C C Mukundan will contest on BJP ticket from the SC-reserved Nattika constituency in Thrissur. He joined the BJP recently after Communist Party named former MLA Geetha Gopi as party candidate from the seat.

Though Mukundan had held talks with the Congress, they did not yield results, and he subsequently joined the BJP.

Former reality show contestant and social media influencer Robin Radhakrishnan has been fielded from Kundara in Kollam.

Five women candidates in fresh list

Five women candidates, including Ashwini M L, president of the Kasaragod district Mahila Morcha, feature in the second list announced by the saffron party.

The party had earlier announced 47 candidates in its first list, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 86 out of 140 seats.

So far, the BJP has fielded 11 women candidates, including former DGP and Thiruvananthapuram councillor R Sreelekha and Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Congress chief minister K Karunakaran.

Other NDA allies, including Twenty20 and BDJS, have also announced their candidates.