Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule: Check voting date, number of polling booth, result date and other key details

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Date: The elections will decide the fate of Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government. (PTI)

Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2021 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: Election Commission of India has announced the voting and counting dates for Kerala Legislative Assembly Election. The voting for 140-member assembly will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. In 2016 as well, Kerala Assembly elections were held on a single day on May 16. Earlier, it was speculated that the election may be held in two phases this year given the outbreak of COVID-19. The elections in 14 districts consisting of 140 assembly constituency to be held in single phase. For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. According to the election commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates. Below are the key details of the Kerala Assembly Election 2021:

Issue of Notification: 12th March, 2021

Last Date of Nomination: 19th March

Scrutiny of Nomination: 20th March

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 22nd March

Date of polls: 6th April

With this, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. The tenure of the Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. The voting will take place adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. Kerala is the only state in India which is being ruled by Left party. In 2016 elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 58 seats while Communist Party of India had 19, Congress 22, BJP 1, Indian Union Muslim League 18 and rest of the seats went to regional parties.