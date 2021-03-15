Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

In Kerala, the BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance partners.
Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala. In Kerala, the BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance partners. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta. KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally Assembly seat. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. Dr Abdul Salam will be contesting from Tirur seat. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will fight from Irinjalakuda. Dr E Sreedharan, known as metroman, will contest from the Palakkad Assembly constituency. Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat.