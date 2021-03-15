  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

March 15, 2021 10:22 AM

In Kerala, the BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance partners.

Kerala will vote in single-phase on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2. 

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala. In Kerala, the BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance partners. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta. KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally Assembly seat. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. Dr Abdul Salam will be contesting from Tirur seat. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will fight from Irinjalakuda. Dr E Sreedharan, known as metroman, will contest from the Palakkad Assembly constituency. Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat.

Candidates                               Constituency 

K Surendran                            Manjeshwar,  Konni
KJ Alphons                             Kanjirappally
Suresh Gopi                            Thrissur
Dr Abdul Salam                        Tirur
Jacob Thomas                          Irinjalakuda
Dr E Sreedharan                        Palakkad
Kummanam Rajasekharan        Nemom

PK Krishnadas                         Kattakkada
CK Padmanabhan                   Dharmadam
Jacob Thomas                        Irinjalakuda
Sreekanth                               Kassargod
Velayudhan                            Uduma
Bairaj M                                  Kanhangad
Shibin TV                               Trikaripur
KK Sreedharan                       Payyannur
Arun Kaithapram                   Kalliasseri
Gangadharan AP                   Taliparamba
Aniyammma Rajendran         Inkkur
K Ranjith                                Azhikode
Archana Vandichal                 Kannur
N Haridas                              Thalassery
C Sadanandan Master           Kuthuparamba
Biju Elakkuzhi                        Mattannur
Smitha Jayamohan                Peravoor
Manikuttan                           Mananthavady (ST)
Subeesh TM                          Kalpetta
M Rajesh Kumar                    Vadakara
PP Murali                               Kuttiadi
MP Rajan                               Nadapuram
NP Radhakrishnan                Quilandy
Sudheer KV                           Perambra
Libin Bhaskar                        Balusseri (SC)

