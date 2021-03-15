Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

Kerala will vote in single-phase on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala. In Kerala, the BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for four alliance partners. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies – from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta. KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally Assembly seat. Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. Dr Abdul Salam will be contesting from Tirur seat. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will fight from Irinjalakuda. Dr E Sreedharan, known as metroman, will contest from the Palakkad Assembly constituency. Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat.

Candidates Constituency

K Surendran Manjeshwar, Konni

KJ Alphons Kanjirappally

Suresh Gopi Thrissur

Dr Abdul Salam Tirur

Jacob Thomas Irinjalakuda

Dr E Sreedharan Palakkad

Kummanam Rajasekharan Nemom

PK Krishnadas Kattakkada

CK Padmanabhan Dharmadam

Jacob Thomas Irinjalakuda

Sreekanth Kassargod

Velayudhan Uduma

Bairaj M Kanhangad

Shibin TV Trikaripur

KK Sreedharan Payyannur

Arun Kaithapram Kalliasseri

Gangadharan AP Taliparamba

Aniyammma Rajendran Inkkur

K Ranjith Azhikode

Archana Vandichal Kannur

N Haridas Thalassery

C Sadanandan Master Kuthuparamba

Biju Elakkuzhi Mattannur

Smitha Jayamohan Peravoor

Manikuttan Mananthavady (ST)

Subeesh TM Kalpetta

M Rajesh Kumar Vadakara

PP Murali Kuttiadi

MP Rajan Nadapuram

NP Radhakrishnan Quilandy

Sudheer KV Perambra

Libin Bhaskar Balusseri (SC)

Kerala will vote in single-phase on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.