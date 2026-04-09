Polling has started at 7am today for key assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, with voters lining up outside booths in a single-phase contest. The Election Commission has put in place arrangements to ensure free, fair and smooth voting. In this phase, polling is being conducted for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 and West Bengal on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. As voting gets underway, electors are advised to verify their names on the voter list in advance to avoid inconvenience at polling stations and ensure a seamless voting experience.

How to check your name online on the voter list?

The easiest way to check your details is through the official website of the Election Commission of India’s voter’s services portal.

1. Visit the Election Commission’s voter services website.

2. Select the option to search your name in the electoral roll.

3. Enter the details such as your name, date of birth, state and constituency, or your EPIC (Voter ID) number.

4. Fill in the captcha and click ‘search’.

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If your name is listed, your voter details, along with polling station information, will be displayed.

How to check the name in the voter list through SMS?



Voters can also confirm their details through offline methods:

1. Send an SMS in format: ECI space EPIC number to 1950.

2. Call the voter helpline number 1950 for any kind of assistance.

These options will help voters check their registration status without accessing the internet.

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What to do if your name is missing?

In case your name is not found in the electoral roll:

1. Contact your local Electoral Registration Office.

2. Apply for inclusion using Form 6.

3. Request corrections through Form 8 if any details need to be changed.

Ensuring your name is on the voter list is essential, as only registered voters are allowed to cast their vote.