Kerala based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church on Thursday said that the situation in Manipur has “turned into a genocide” and developed into “another version” of the 2002 Gujarat riots, with Christians being singled out and attacked, The Indian Express reported.

“The violence in Manipur has turned into a genocide. Both the Centre and the state governments have failed in quenching the violence. The tension in Manipur has turned into a genocide which is unheard of in the history of the country. It has developed into another version of the riots in Gujarat,” Archbishop Joseph Pamplany, one of the core members of the Synod of the Catholic Church, said.

Reacting to the remarks made by the Prime Minister during his US visit that there is no discrimination in India, the archbishop said the PM should have made the remarks facing the people of Manipur.

The archbishop also said that the Uniform Civil Code should be brought into public domain for discussions.

“Within the Hindu community itself, there is diversity in rituals and practices. Hence, the government should subject the matter to democratic discussions so that people can understand what is being proposed to be implemented. Its details should be presented in the legislative assemblies and thus be brought into the public domain,” the archbishop said

Pamphany’s remarks come amidst the growing dissatisfaction in Kerala with the BJP in the wake of the Manipur crisis.

During the farmers’ meeting organised by the Catholic laymen association, All Kerala Catholic Congress in Kannur in March, the christian community has promised to back the BJP government in Kerala elections, if they helped to improve the fortunes of the rubber farmers in the state.