Kerala Archbishop directs Christian schools to include Constitution in the curriculum

Archbishop of Trivandrum has asked all Christian schools to include the Constitution of the country in their curriculum. (Image: ANI)

Expressing concern over rising intolerance in society, Soosa Pakiam, president, Kerala Catholic Bishops’Council (KCBC) and Archbishop of Trivandrum has asked all Christian schools to include the Constitution of the country in their curriculum. “Everyone should actively work for ensuring the secular values promised by the Constitution. It is highly dangerous that hatred and fear are invoked among various groups as a shortcut to power. Learned community and political leaders should come together against such practices,” Pakiam told Times of India.

The KCBC president also said that the new generation of the country needs to love the Constitution along with the traditions of the country. He said that this step (inclusion of Constitution in the curriculum) will help in the protection of the Constitution. “The provisions in the Constitution that define and decides the basic character of the nation should be protected in co-relation. Threats to the Constitution should be considered as a threat to the existence of the country,” the KCBC president told TOI.

The KCBC president also urged Christian schools to include constitutional literacy in their Science curriculum. “All Christian schools should include constitutional literacy in their moral science training as well,” Pakiam said. However, when asked about his reaction on the statements by Goa and Delhi bishops on these lines. Pakiam said they were not aimed at any political parties. “They must have spoken seeing some danger signs. All parties have good people and bad people,” Pakiam said.

The letter by several archbishops had triggered controversy. On June 5, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Father Filipe Neri Ferrao has issued a letter saying that the Constitution is in danger, and most of the people are living in insecurity. “Today, our Constitution is in danger (and that is) the reason why most of the people are living in insecurity,” the letter read. He also said, “In this context, particularly as the general elections are fast approaching, we must strive to know our constitution better and work harder to protect it,” the letter read, reports ANI.

On May 22, the Archbishop of the Delhi, Anil Joseph Couto, had said that every government should protect the Constitution and country’s, people. “We pray for our own renewal and that of the country. Keeping in mind all that is happening in our country we said that we look forward to next election and next government. Every government should protect people and the constitution.”