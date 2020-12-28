Kerala: 21-year-old Arya Rajendran elected new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation

Arya Rajendran is now new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation (IE)

Kerala: Twenty one-year-old Arya Rajendran has been elected the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, earning her the distinction of becoming the youngest ever to occupy the post in the country. On Sunday, the Pinarayi Vijayan led CPI-M, which won the local body polls with an impressive margin, declared Rajendran LDF’s mayoral candidate in the election, which was to be held today. Today, the LDF elected Rajendran as the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

A second year B.Sc Maths student at the All Saints College, Rajendran contested the polls from the Mudavanmugal ward, where she defeated her nearest rival by a margin of 549 votes. Rajendran is a state committee member of the Students Federation of India and also the state president of Balasangam, the children’s wing of the CPIM.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ruling CPI-M said that the party district committee had decided to field Arya Rajendran as the mayor candidate on behalf of LDF and Suresh Kumar as the District panchayat president of Thiruvananthapuram.

In the recent local body elections, the LDF won 51 wards in the 100-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The Congress-led UDF came at the third position with just 10 seats. The BJP made some gains and won 34 wards while others won just five.

News agency PTI reports that the LDF has fielded four other women, all in the age group of 21-23, as its candidates for the posts of president of four gram panchayats in the state. They are Reshma Mariyam (Aruvappulamin Pathanamthitta district), Saruthi P (Olavanna in Kozhikode), Anas Rosan Stephy (Pozhuthana in Wayanad) and Amritha (Ittiva in Kollam).