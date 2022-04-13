‘Breach of federalism’: Why Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab’s officials has triggered a row

The newly elected Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is at the receiving end of the Opposition’s ire over party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with senior Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress alleged that the Punjab government was being run through “remote control” from Delhi.

News agency PTI quoted sources in the AAP saying that Kejriwal held a meeting with “top officers” of Punjab on Monday to discuss ways to implement the party’s promise of providing 300 units of free electricity in the state.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh called Bhagwant Mann a “rubber stamp” while Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged it is a “breach of federalism.”

Congress Legislative Party leader in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that people of the state did not vote for the government which was to be “remote controlled” from Delhi.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also dubbed Kejriwal’s meeting as “unconstitutional and unacceptable”.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring asked whether senior state officials will have to be present in Kejriwal’s ‘darbar’.

Referring to the meeting, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said it is a “breach of federalism”. “Punjabs IAS officers summoned by @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify,” said Sidhu in his tweet.

However, there was no immediate reaction over the controversy from the Delhi government headed by Kejriwal.

On Monday, Kejriwal had held a meeting with the Punjab chief secretary, secretary (power) and chairman of the state power utility in Delhi over the electricity-related issue, even as Bhagwant Mann was not present in the meeting, the sources said.

Mann, who met Kejriwal in Delhi earlier in the day, tweeted in Punjabi and Hindi, “Had a good meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Will give a good news very soon to the people of Punjab.”

Kejriwal retweeted Mann’s tweet saying, “We will together change Delhi, Punjab and the entire country. People are very much sad and distressed. They are fed up with dirty and corrupt politics of politicians and parties. We have to work day and night for people.”

When asked about the meeting, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said Kejriwal is the party’s national convener and even if he has held a meeting, then it should not be a big issue.

AAP spokesperson in Punjab Malwinder Kang said, “People come from far and wide to see the Kejriwal model of governance. If he has held an informal meeting, which is for the benefit of the people of Punjab, then it should be welcomed.”

(With PTI inputs)