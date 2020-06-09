Kejriwal vs L-G: AAP says BJP forced Anil Baijal to overturn Delhi CM’s decision on hospitals

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that L-G Anil Baijal overturned CM Kejriwal’s decision following pressure from the BJP . (File pic)

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was forced by the Bharatiya Janata Party to overturn Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals run by the state government for Delhi residents. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the BJP was playing ‘very dirty’ politics.

Sisodia said that the Centre should support the decision taken by an elected government. “Will you take responsibility if people of Delhi start dying for want of beds?” a furious Sisodia asked the BJP.

He also targeted the BJP over the Himachal Pradesh health scam. He claimed that the AAP government is trying to deal with the crisis honestly but the saffron party is putting pressure on L-G to overrule its decisions.

“The state governments of BJP are busy with PPE kit scams and ventilator scams. The Delhi government is trying to manage this disaster honestly, thoughtfully. This is not being seen from the BJP, so it is a cheap politics by putting pressure on LG,” he said in a tweet.

The Deputy CM’s remarks come after the L-G overturned the Kejriwal government’s decision which said that all state government-run and private hospitals will admit only bonafide residents of the national capital for treatment during the Coronavirus crisis while the Centre-run hospitals can treat whoever they want.

Reacting to the L-G’s decision, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said it was a welcome step and called the Delhi government’s decision an ‘idiotic order’.

“Excellent step by LG to overrule Delhi Govt’s idiotic order of not treating patients from other states! India is ONE and we have to fight this pandemic together! #IndiaFightsCorona,” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Baijal is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority. He has convened an all party meeting today evening to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital.

The move is expected to trigger a fresh confrontation between Arvind Kejriwal and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31 and the national capital will need 80,000 beds.