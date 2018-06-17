Kejriwal versus Modi: AAP to march to PM house; security beefed up – top things to know

AAP leaders are scheduled to assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party has planned a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Sunday over the issue of alleged non-cooperation from Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in administerial functions. The AAP leaders are scheduled to assemble at Mandi House at 4 pm and march to the PMO under the party banner to support Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi CM and his colleagues are on a sit-in at the lieutenant governor’s office for the last six days in their fight against the alleged “dictatorship” of Modi government. Some police official told The Indian Express on Saturday that personnel will be deployed on various routes heading towards the PM’s office to stop the protesters mid-way.

“AAP has not applied for permission for a protest march. At the time of protest, the exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be closed,” Madhur Verma, DCP New Delhi said.

Meanwhile, Kerjriwal has accused PM Narendra Modi of not speaking to him in meetings. Asked if he will attend NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, Kejriwal told the Times of India that he has attended many meetings, but the prime minister neither ‘talks to him nor looks at him.”

AAP protest picked up pace on Saturday after chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala extended support to their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. The chief ministers sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in solving what they termed as “constitutional crisis”.

The chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka’s H D Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan reached the chief minister’s home in the evening. The chief ministers were denied permission to meet Kejriwal and minister when they reached LG Anil Baijal’s residence.

After this, the four regional heavyweights – from Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (Secular) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) – went to meet family of Delhi Chief Minister. The support to Kejriwal comes amid opposition efforts to cobble together a rainbow coalition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.