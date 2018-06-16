Kejriwal sit-in day 6: Delhi CM says only PM Modi, L-G can end IAS officers strike

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been on a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence for last six days, today said that the strike by IAS officers is being orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and coordinated by the L-G in order to make the city government handicapped. Speaking to India Today from L-G’s residence, Kejriwal took the opportunity to make an appeal to the PM to ask officers to end the strike and return to work. The CM said that he and his cabinet colleagues are fighting for the welfare of people of Delhi and that he will “not sit silently whenever they are denied their rights”.

“IAS officers are on strike since February. Yes, they come to office, clear files and go back. Officers are not attending meetings with ministers. They don’t join us during field inspections. When we call them, they don’t answer our calls, when we send them a text message, they don’t reply to us,” the Aam Aadmi Supremo said.

He added that the Centre has ‘snatched all the power from the AAP government and the real power is vested with the L-G and PM’. “You will be surprised to know that an elected government in Delhi has no power. The Delhi government can’t transfer any officer, can’t suspend any officer and can’t send them to jail if caught doing forgery,” he said

“During Sheila Dikshit regime, she had all the power, but when we came to power, the Centre passed an order to snatch all the power. All power is vested with the L-G and PM,” he said.

“I want people to know why we are protesting. We are fighting only for the welfare of people. It is my responsibility to fight for the people of Delhi,” he added. “I ask the people of Delhi, should these officers go on strike? I ask PM, if his finance secretary, revenue secretary go strike and only come to the office to clear files, will he be able to run the government?”

The CM also made an appeal to the Prime Minister, seeking his intervention to end the strike. “Only PM and LG can ask officers to end their strike.”

“Today, the country is asking why CM of Delhi is on strike for last 5 days? Why is the L-G not meeting us? Why is the Home Minister not meeting? Why is the PM not meeting us? Because this strike is being orchestrated at their behest. I want to appeal to the PM… the PM of a country is like a father. Delhi is the pride of the country, it is the capital of the country. Delhi is not only ours, it belongs to the entire nation. The world is seeing us, what message you are sending? Delhi IAS officers are on strike, disrupting the government. The CM is urging the Prime Minister to intervene to end the deadlock. I request you (PM), your one statement, one call can end this strike in just one second.”

“This is being done deliberately to make this government dysfunctional. The government is not functioning due to the IAS strike and not due to our sit-in,” he added.

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping in the Raj Niwas since Monday demanding an order be passed to the IAS officers to end the strike and approval be given to the city government’s scheme of doorstep delivery of ration.