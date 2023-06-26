Kejriwal seeks L-G’s resignation over daring daylight robbery in Delhi tunnel

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked for Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s resignation for a surge in crime in the national capital.

The demand comes two days after two men were robbed in broad daylight inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday. Kejriwal said that Saxena should make way for someone who can restore the faith of the citizens in the security and safety of their lives in Delhi.

Kejriwal also urged the central government to hand over the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi to the AAP-led government.

“L-G should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

On Sunday afternoon, four men on two motorcycles robbed a delivery agent and his associate of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in the heart of the city.

The day-light robbery was caught on a security camera installed in the tunnel.

According to the police, about 16 security personnel guard the 1.5 km tunnel, which connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. Incidentally, the security guards were at the entry and exit points of the tunnel when the robbery took place, the police added.

Earlier, in a letter dated June 19, Kejriwal had written to the lieutenant governor over the rising crimes in the national capital and the dire need to deliberate on the issue.

“The seriousness of the situation can be gauged from the heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi,” read the letter.

“As a responsible citizen and representative of over 2 crore Delhi residents, I express my willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguard the interests of the people in the NCT of Delhi,” it said.

Drawing attention to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Kejriwal noted that no substantial action has been taken based on this report, which reveals that Delhi alone accounted for 32.2 per cent of total crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities in India.

“Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for the reasons best known to the Ministry of Home Affairs and your goodself, nothing changed on the ground,” the letter said.

Emphasising on the need for immediate measures, Kejriwal called for an open dialogue with residents of Delhi to seek their input on improving the law and order situation.

“I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your goodself for a meaningful discussion on this important issue,” he added.