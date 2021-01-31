  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kejriwal reiterates support to farmers’ protest

January 31, 2021 4:50 PM

The Delhi government has been vocal about its support to the farmers' protest going on for the last two months. The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have also remained critical of the new farm laws.

The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have also remained critical of the new farm laws.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated his support to the farmers protesting the Centre’s new agri laws and said he will offer any help possible to them.

Responding to a tweet by farmer leader Naresh Tikait, Kejriwal said, “Naresh ji. You people are struggling so much. I will help in every way through my party and my government.”

Tikait in a tweet had earlier thanked Kejriwal for providing basic facilities at the Gazipur protest site. “@ArvindKejriwal Thank you for providing basic facilities to the farmers at the #GhazipurProtest site,” Tikait wrote.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited the Ghazipur border protest site on Friday to check the arrangements made for the protesters by the city government.

