Kejriwal govt seeks report from Delhi schools over Yamuna cleaning initiative

The heads of schools located in the national capital were asked to conduct Yamuna cleaning activities from July to August. (Reuters)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has asked school in the city to submit their report on the action that has been taken over the initiatives taken by them for cleanliness of the river Yamuna.This initiative was taken to ensure the contribution of students for the cleanliness of the Yamuna. The heads of schools located in the national capital were asked to conduct Yamuna cleaning activities from July to August.

A senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official, according to a report by PTI, while talking about the Yamuna cleaning initiative said, “The school principals were required to ensure the conduct of activities scheduled in the month of July-August for cleanliness of the Yamuna. Further, for the feedback of same, all the HoS are requested to furnish information regarding activities conducted in their respective schools regarding cleanliness of the river.”

The official added, “The schools have been asked to ensure that the activities mentioned in the plan are conducted effectively as per the schedule with involvement of maximum number of students, teachers and community.”

Meanwhile, the Yamuna river in Delhi has breached the danger mark. As a preventive measure more than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the river were evacuated by government agencies as of Monday evening. CM Kejriwal while talking about the flood like situation in the city said that the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana.

Kejriwal has urged people living in the Yamuna floodplain to move to the relief tents and not venture out to their homes. As of 6 PM on Monday, river breached the danger mark and was flowing at 205.36 metres. The Flood Control Room said that at 9 PM the Yamuna river was flowing at 205.54 metres. Official said that the 1.39 lakh cusec water that was also released at 8 pm on Monday will lead to a steep rise in the Yamuna water level in Delhi on Tuesday.