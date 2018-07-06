Kejriwal flexes muscle following SC order, approves doorstep delivery of ration ‘overruling all objections’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Two days after the Supreme Court ruled the Lieutenant Governor has no “independent decision-making powers”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved doorstep delivery of rations, overruling all objections to the proposal. Kejriwal also directed the Food Department to implement the plan immediately, reports news agency PTI.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal had objected to the plan of doorstep delivery of ration earlier and asked the ruling government of Delhi to consult with the Centre before implementing it.

On Friday morning, Kejriwal tweeted: “Approved Doorstep Delivery of Rations. Overruled all objections to the proposal. Directed the Food Department to start its implementation immediately.” He later followed up with another tweet saying, “Directed the department to keep me informed of daily progress.”

A government official informed PTI that the Cabinet had already approved the plan before sending it to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval, which he later sent back asking to consult the central government. To this, the AAP government argued that its government can implement any proposal, without consulting it with the Centre. After the apex court verdict came in favour of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal gave executive approval to the proposal on Friday.

Later in the day, Delhi CM and deputy CM Manish Sisodia are scheduled to visit LG Anil Baijal to discuss the Supreme Court verdict on the power struggle between the central government and Delhi government.